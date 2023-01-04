Amazon workers in Coventry announce strike date in first ever UK walkout
The first ever strike by UK workers at online giant Amazon is to be held later this month, it has been announced.
Members of the GMB union based at the company's Coventry warehouse will walk out on 25 January after voting in favour of taking industrial action.
GMB senior organiser Amanda Gearing said the workers, who are in a pay dispute, were set to make history.
Amazon has previously said it offered "competitive pay" and gave workers "comprehensive benefits".
The union organiser said: "They've [the workers] shown they're willing to put themselves on the line to fight for what's right," she said.
"But people working for one of the most valuable companies in the world shouldn't have to threaten strike action just to win a wage they can live on."
She urged Amazon UK bosses to give workers "a proper pay rise and avoid industrial action".
Hundreds of workers voted to walk out over a 50p per hour pay offer, the GMB said.
