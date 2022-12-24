Man dies after three-vehicle crash in Rugby

The police said no-one else was hurt in the crash

A man has died after a three-vehicle collision in Warwickshire.

Emergency crews were sent to Clifton Road in Rugby at about 13:00 GMT on Friday, Warwickshire Police said.

The vehicle being driven by the man, aged in his 70s, collided with two other vehicles. No-one else was injured.

Sgt Mike Sheldon said one line of inquiry officers were following was that the driver suffered a medical episode just prior to the collision.

