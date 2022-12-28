Midlands charities challenged by cost of living crisis
Charities in the Midlands say they are facing increasing demand and soaring energy costs while receiving fewer public donations.
As the cost of living rises, volunteers have chosen to donate their time rather than money this year, say charities.
While donations have reduced, Helping Hands is still a lifeline for Freddie, who sleeps outside.
"If it wasn't for places like this, this winter, I doubt I'd see spring," she said.
The Leamington Spa charity, which provides food and medical support for those in need, said it could no longer rely on donations from individuals and small businesses.
"They're are also struggling with the cost of living so they might not be able to give as much," said Stacey Calder, Helping Hands Fundraising and Marketing Manager.
"We're having to come up with new ways of providing the services that we still do, because they're needed more than ever."
Meanwhile Daybreaks Trust, a Solihull-based charity that rehomes retired greyhounds, has seen food, electricity and heating costs shoot up.
Ruth Price, Daybreaks Trust, Kennel Manager, said: "On average we'd be homing around 15 every month - last month we homed five.
"It's gone a lot quieter with people enquiring about adopting. It's around £10,000 a month to run this place with the vets fees, just everything is increasing."
Volunteer Jean Clarke said, despite the challenges, there was no shortage of people offering time.
"They're still wanting to come in and walk the dogs and so on, so volunteers, from that perspective, it's not a problem."
Both charities are running sponsored sleepouts with the hope of raising funds and awareness.
