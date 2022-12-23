Man jailed for Coventry city centre machete attack
- Published
A man was left with serious injuries to his arm, hand and leg after being attacked by a man with a machete in an unproved attack in a city centre.
Daniel John-Forbes, 18, approached a group of people at Broadgate, Coventry, before pulling a machete out of his trousers and attacking one of them.
He caused potentially life-changing injuries to his victim before fleeing.
John-Forbes, of Birmingham, was jailed for six and a half years after admitting Section 18 wounding.
He also admitted possessing a bladed weapon.
After running away from the scene after the attack on 27 September, John-Forbes, from Grace Road, was tracked down by police.
He pleaded guilty to the offences before he was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday.
Det Insp Katherine Sibley, from West Midlands Police's complex investigations team, said it was a "violent and unprovoked attack" and praised officers for their tenacity on the case.