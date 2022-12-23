Drivers warned of M42 closure for HS2 bridge work

Drivers are being urged by transport bosses to plan their journeys over the Christmas period if they are travelling on the M42.
The motorway will close for more than nine days beginning with the southbound side from 21:00 GMT on Friday.
The carriageway will be shut between junction nine for Sutton Coldfield and junction 10 for Tamworth and Nuneaton.
The northbound side closes from 17:00 GMT on Christmas Eve and both are due to reopen from 05:00 GMT on 3 January.
The closure is to allow the Marston Box HS2 railway bridge, which has been built next to the motorway, to be moved into place.
A diversion route will be signposted and Frank Bird, from National Highways, said motorists should allow extra time for their journeys.
"We'd encourage all motorists to familiarise themselves with the diversion route before setting off," he added.
