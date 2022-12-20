Severe flat fire in Coventry started accidentally
A severe flat fire in a five-storey block was believed to have started accidently, said the fire service.
A man, in his 30s, inside the flat where the fire started managed to get out safely before firefighters arrived, said West Midlands Fire Service.
"The entire flat was, however, damaged by fire and smoke," a service spokesperson said.
Forty firefighters went to the blaze at Riley Square, Bell Green, Coventry, at 20:45 GMT on Sunday.
Crews said they used a fire escape hood to protect one woman who was led to safety and given oxygen outside.
A woman and a baby were helped from another flat and several other residents were given guidance from the service over the telephone.
People in five homes were left without power and were temporarily re-housed.