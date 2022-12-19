Man jailed over Coventry hit-and-run death
- Published
A driver who crashed into a motorcyclist and left him in the road with fatal injuries has been jailed.
Azeem Khan was pulling out of a junction on Kenilworth Road, Coventry, when he hit a bike being ridden by Malachi McClelland, 29.
Mr McClelland was thrown to the other side of the street, where he was struck by a bus. He died three weeks later.
Khan did not stop after the collision in October 2020, but was traced through a broken fog light left at the scene.
Police said debris left by Khan's car had allowed them to identify the make and model as a VW Golf and then launch an appeal to find it.
After the car was identified, investigators said they found "significant changes" had been made, including a replacement bumper.
Further examination revealed wiring for fog lights that were no longer on the car had been hidden behind the new bumper.
The car's registration had also been changed.
Khan, 36, was arrested after being stopped while driving the Golf, and later charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
He initially denied the offence but changed his plea to guilty just days before his trial was due to begin.
On Friday at Warwick Crown Court, Khan, of Lewis Road, Coventry, was sentenced to six years in prison and disqualified from driving for nine years.
Speaking after the hearing, Mr McClelland's family said: "Malachi was a loving son, brother and partner who was loved by his friends and family.
"As a family we have had to wait over two years for the defendant to finally admit his guilt just a few days before the trial was due to start. Only now can we grieve."
Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police, said: "Khan knew from day one exactly what he had done and then went on to make deliberate attempts to get away with facing justice.
"The grief his callous actions and total lack of thought for anyone but himself has had on Malachi's loved ones cannot be comprehended."
