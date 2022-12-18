Warwickshire Wildlife trust launches River Blythe improvement scheme
A five-year scheme is to be launched to restore the catchment area of the River Blythe, improving the water quality and creating wetland habitats.
More than 140 hectares of land will be transformed, with a focus on wildlife, says Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.
Its Tame Valley wetlands team has been granted funds for the project by the Environment Agency and Severn Trent.
Under the project, trees are also to be planted along with hedges and wildflower meadows.
The Blythe Alive scheme will "deliver buffering and help to reduce agricultural pollution", said Severn Trent's principal ecologist Graham Osborn.
The site is within the River Blythe SSSI (site of special scientific interest).
