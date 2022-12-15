Nuneaton pair to go on trial over death of baby
- Published
Two people are to go on trial over the death of a baby girl two years ago.
One-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz died in hospital after she was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Nuneaton in November 2020.
Eddo Aziz, 37, and Kelsey Harrison, 27, are charged with manslaughter by gross negligence, causing or allowing the death of a child and child cruelty.
They denied all the charges at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday and are due to go on trial at the same court on 9 May.
Mr Aziz, of Nuneaton, was remanded into custody while Ms Harrison, who also lives in the town, was released on conditional bail.
In a statement previously issued by Elaina's family, she was described as a "little miracle, perfect in every way".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk