Christmas tradition sees Dunchurch statue transform into Pinocchio
A mystery group has struck again, transforming a village statue into fictional character Pinocchio.
The Lord John Scott Memorial in Dunchurch, Warwickshire, has been given a festive makeover every year since the 1970s.
No-one has claimed responsibility but previous years have seen the monument become children's favourites Peppa Pig, Paddington Bear and The Grinch.
"You know it's Christmas when the statue is dressed," one resident said.
Amber Cumming continued: "It's Dunchurch tradition, it brings the local community together."
Two films about the classic tale of Pinocchio have been released this year.
People come from outside the village to see what choice has been made as it has become such a tradition, villager Robert Collins said.
"Even people from abroad, come on Facebook and want to know what it is. It's a selfie magnet," he added.
Resident Sue Turner said no-one is bothered about who does it but they enjoy seeing the results.
Lord John Scott was a 19th Century Scottish MP who owned land in the area and died in 1860.
