Speed camera scheme introduced on Coventry crash road
- Published
A speed camera scheme is being introduced on a road in Coventry in a bid to reduce collisions on the route.
One person has died and there have been two serious crashes among a total of 13 on Tamworth Road in three years up to June, the city council says.
The cameras have been installed on lampposts and will begin operating on Friday, the authority adds.
Resident Matthew Boshell said speeding on the road had become a problem.
"The speed [limit] of the road has not changed at all, but unfortunately people, especially on a road like this, they like to think it's faster than it is," he said.
The cameras cover the route from its junction with Radford Road to the city's boundary.
The devices had not been installed to raise money, Simon Foster, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, said.
"They will cover the costs to West Midlands Police for enforcement," he explained.
Patricia Hetherton, cabinet member for city services, said the authority was looking at introducing the cameras in several other areas.
