Christmas tractors parade through Warwickshire villages
- Published
About a 100 tractors decorated in festive lighting will parade through villages and towns in the Midlands.
The annual Christmas parade heads through North Warwickshire, Nuneaton, Bedworth and Hinckley in a bid to raise money for three local charities.
Thousands of people were expected to line the streets to see the spectacle on Friday and Saturday evenings.
It is organised by The Sheepy and District Ploughing Association.
All proceeds raised from the procession will go towards the Air Ambulance, the Mary Ann Evans Hospice and the St Giles Hospice.
One of the organisers Charles Goadby said: "It's a wonderful opportunity to not only raise much needed funds for three fantastic local charities, but also to spread some Christmas cheer and happiness after what's been a pretty rubbish year.
"It's also a really good opportunity for us farmers to thank our local community and the public for supporting us, backing British farming and buying British and local produce."
The event started in 2019 with the goal of raising £500 for charity.
Fundraisers managed to beat the target and raised £18,000 which increased to £22,000 last year.
