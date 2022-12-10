Patient's last wish granted as Tom Hardy calls
- Published
A woman who said her last wish was to meet Tom Hardy was rewarded with a video call from her hero after a social media appeal.
Superfan Jo-Anne Shaw, who is receiving end-of-life care at Myton Hospice in Warwick, told staff that was the one thing she dreamed of.
They put an appeal on social media and the actor responded on Instagram saying: "Be my pleasure."
He video-called her on Friday and Mrs Shaw said: "He has made my day."
"He put me on a pedestal for a day and that's all I can ask for," the 58-year-old told BBC CWR.
The mum-of-two, who has cancer, is such a huge fan of the Peaky Blinders star that her friend even sent her a life-sized cardboard cut-out of the actor as gift instead of flowers.
Hospice staff took to Facebook to help make her dream come true and within hours, the post amassed nearly 3,000 shares and hundreds of comments.
The grandmother-of-three said: "I'm so excited, he spoke to me as if he's a friend.
"I'm such a big fan of his, I've watched all his movies and boxsets especially during lockdown. I love him to bits."
The star told Ms Shaw she was a "very popular lady".
She added: "I haven't been very well for a while now, but he put me on a pedestal for a day and that's all I can ask for."
A spokesperson for the hospice posted on Facebook: "We've been blown away by Tom's kindness and support.
"Jo-Anne and her family cannot thank you enough for making this happen," they told followers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk