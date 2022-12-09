Coventry's Godiva Festival to make summer return in 2023
Coventry's Godiva Festival will return to its traditional summer spot in 2023, the city council confirmed.
The event will be held in the War Memorial Park between 30 June and 2 July.
It was cancelled in 2020, before being moved to September last year and stayed there to accommodate 2022's Radio 1 Big Weekend event.
Ticket details and the line-up including headliners will be revealed in the new year, the council said.
Tom Grennan, The Libertines and Bananarama topped the bill during this year's festival.
Up to 40,000 people are believed to have attended the event and previous years have drawn an overall audience of 54,000.
The festival includes stalls, a funfair and other entertainers, as well as the live music
Deputy council leader Abdul Salam Khan said it was fantastic to have the festival back in July.
"This festival keeps growing every year and that's a testament to the love and support that Coventrians have for it," he added.
