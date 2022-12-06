Work begins on new Warwickshire healthcare centre
- Published
Work is under way on a new healthcare centre in Warwickshire.
Planning permission has been granted for the facility in Lillington, which is expected to provide improved access to services for communities in the area.
It will be housed in a new two-storey, low-carbon building and is set to be finished by November 2023.
The development will combine primary care services alongside a range of community health teams.
Deeley Construction will be undertaking the construction on behalf of partners from South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust and their wholly owned subsidiary company, SWFT Clinical Services, Warwick District Council and Coventry and Warwickshire's Integrated Care System.
"This will help us improve outcomes for patients, as well as help to signpost to other services," said Adam Parchment, from the South Warwickshire NHS trust.
Councillor Judith Falp, Warwick District Council's portfolio holder for community health and wellbeing added: "Once complete, it will see the health, wellbeing and community services for Lillington and Cubbington under one roof, which is so vital to serving the growing needs of this area."