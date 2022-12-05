Nuneaton's Scruff paw-ses to fetch hundreds of bottles off street

Scruff with November's haul of bottlesDavid Grant
Owner Yvonne Faulkner-Grant says Scruff's litter-picking ways have made him a star on Facebook

It seems you really can teach an old dog new tricks - certainly where border collie Scruff is concerned.

The 13-year-old, from Nuneaton, has been dubbed an "eco-dog" for at least 1,000 plastic bottles he has cleared up on walks with his owners this year.

Owner Yvonne Faulkner-Grant says he paw-sed to grab 104 in November, as #scruffsbottlepatrol on Facebook shows.

"He'll see one on the other side of the road and look at me as if to say, 'Can I get it?'," the 47-year-old says.

She and her husband David, 48, said that about a year ago, they realised that while Scruff would pick up a bottle but then drop it when he found the next one.

'So intelligent'

"It seemed wrong that he would pick the bottle up and then drop it again - we thought people would think we were dropping litter," said Yvonne.

"So we got him to start bringing the bottles to us and we put them in a bag and then count them up at the end of the walk - I'd say he will have collected at a least 1,000 this year.

"We get such a good reaction on Facebook - Scruff was dubbed an eco-dog yesterday."

David Grant
Yvonne and Scruff celebrate with another haul of plastic bottles

Neighbour and friend Caroline Round, who also gets to walk Scruff, says he "will not go past a bottle without picking it up - he's so intelligent".

"He will always stop on his walk and won't move on until he's picked it up. If you're in a field with him, he will be off the lead and away," she says.

"And, when he comes back he will always have [a] bottle in his mouth."

But while Scruff has a great clear-up rate, she had a message for the people of Nuneaton. "It shows people don't really care - just don't chuck things down in the first place," she urged.

Now Yvonne and David just have the mammoth task of counting how many bottles he has collected - before taking them all to the recycling centre at the end of the year.

