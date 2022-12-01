Predator befriended child's family in abuse ordeal
A "manipulative" and "dangerous" man who repeatedly sexually abused a teenage boy has been jailed.
Stuart Baker lured his way into a position of trust by befriending his victim's family while grooming him between 2017 and 2022, police said.
He went as far as moving house to be closer to the teenager, Warwickshire Police added.
The 36-year-old was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on 16 November to two years in prison.
Baker, of Gauden Road, in Stourbridge, pleaded guilty to four charges of sexual assault.
The predator met the boy's father in 2015 and struck up a friendship with the family.
'Would get jealous'
His crimes came to light in 2020, when he drunkenly admitted to a colleague he had been sending sexually explicit messages to an underage boy.
The colleague contacted the NSPCC who alerted police and Baker was arrested, the force said.
"He didn't just manipulate his victim sexually, but also emotionally; he would tell the victim not to tell anyone what they were doing because he would get into trouble, he would get jealous when the victim talked about having a girlfriend and at one point threatened to commit suicide," Det Insp Ed Peake said.
He added: "He was only a young boy who probably never fully understood what was being done to him."
Following the sentencing, the victim's family said in a statement: "After a long time of pain and suffering we finally got justice and although our family can never forget, we can finally start to move on with our lives."
Baker has also been placed on the sex offenders register and handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.
