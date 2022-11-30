Murder arrest over Temple Grafton pub attack death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, after an attack at a village pub in Warwickshire left another man dead.
William Carney, known as Billy, 31, was taken to hospital following an assault at the Blue Boar Inn, in Temple Grafton, on Thursday evening and died on Saturday.
A 29-year-old from Gloucestershire was arrested on Tuesday.
He remains in custody, said Warwickshire Police.
Mr Carney's family said they had been left "completely devastated".
"He was the most loving and committed partner, son and brother," his family said in a statement.
Warwickshire Police said its investigations were ongoing and has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
