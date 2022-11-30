Manslaughter charge over Temple Grafton pub attack death
A man has been charged with manslaughter after an assault at a village pub in Warwickshire left another man dead.
William Carney, 31, was taken to hospital after being injured at the Blue Boar Inn, in Temple Grafton, on Thursday evening and died on Saturday.
Mark Stevens, 29, of School Road, Dursley, Gloucestershire, has been charged by police.
He is set to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Carney's family said they had been left "completely devastated", and in a statement described Billy as "the most loving and committed partner, son and brother".
Warwickshire Police said its investigations were ongoing and has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
