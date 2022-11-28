Tribute to man killed in Temple Grafton pub attack
- Published
The family of a man who died after an attack at a village pub have said they are "completely devastated".
William 'Billy' Carney, 31, was taken to hospital following an assault at the Blue Boar Inn pub, Temple Grafton in Warwickshire.
He was assaulted during Thursday evening but died on Saturday.
The victim has been remembered as a "friend to so many" with a "personality that would light up any room".
In a statement his family said: "He was the most loving and committed partner, son and brother."
They added: "The staff at Warwick Hospital have been amazing, and we can't thank them enough for all they did for our Billy."
Warwickshire Police has said its investigations are ongoing and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk