Man dies following reports of Temple Grafton pub assault
A man with head injuries has died two days after police were called to reports of an assault at a village pub.
Officers attended the Blue Boar Inn on Grafton Lane, Temple Grafton, on Thursday evening, the Warwickshire force said.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital where he died on Saturday afternoon, the force added.
Police said those involved were known to each other.
Det Insp Pete Sherwood, from Leamington CID, said a number of inquiries were taking place to "establish the exact circumstances" of the incident which took place at about 19:10 GMT.
"As part of our investigation, we would like to speak to anyone who was in the area on Thursday night and who may have seen or heard anything," he said.
"If anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please get in contact."