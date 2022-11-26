Man charged with murdering Rugby stab victim
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following a fatal street stabbing.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was found with multiple knife wounds on Spring Street, Rugby, at about 19:00 GMT on Wednesday and later died in hospital.
Chad Lloyd, 31, of no fixed address, is charged with murder and possession of a knife and is set to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A 37-year-old woman from Rugby has been detained on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in police custody.
