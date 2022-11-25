Police stop horsebox and find Cinderella wannabes
Surprised police officers discovered 20 people dressed for a ball hidden in the back of a horsebox they pulled over.
It was spotted on the A442 in Warwickshire, close to Upton House and Gardens, by officers on the hunt for stolen farm machinery.
After hearing noises from the trailer, they opened it to investigate and found would-be Cinderellas instead.
The 39-year-old driver and her passengers were warned of the dangers of transporting people like equines.
Warwickshire Police said it had stopped the driver of the 4x4 pulling the trailer, at about 22:45 GMT on 19 November, because there had been an increase in the number of trailer and plant machinery thefts locally.
When the officers spoke to her, she told them there were no animals in the back and she was off to a nearby ball.Suspicions aroused, they decided to open it up after one of them heard tapping.A procession of ball-goers then emerged and they were warned that if there had been a crash, the consequences could have been very serious.The force said: "Unfortunately, it's apparent from comments made to officers by those inside the trailer that they had no understanding of just how dangerous this situation was."
Those inside the trailer were directed by police to walk to their venue, with some complaining as they departed.
