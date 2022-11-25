Assault case against Warwickshire police officer dropped
A charge against a police officer accused of assaulting a man after an arrest has been dropped.
PC Corey Smith of Warwickshire Police was charged after an alleged incident in Bourton-on-Dunsmore in May 2021.
But his defence team successfully applied to Warwick Crown Court to get the charge dismissed.
The force said internal misconduct proceedings are still ongoing and a decision about whether to return him to frontline duties had not been made.
The CPS said it believed it had enough evidence to prosecute.
