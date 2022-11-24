Rugby murder probe after man stabbed multiple times dies
A murder inquiry is under way after a man who was stabbed multiple times in the street died.
Paramedics tried to save the victim, in his 30s, after being called to Spring Street, Rugby, at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday, but he later died in hospital.
A knife was recovered from the scene and a 31-year-old man, from Rugby, was arrested on suspicion of murder.
The suspect remains in custody, Warwickshire Police said.
Det Insp Collette O'Keefe said: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family who are being supported by specially trained officers from our force.
"We recognise the concern this incident, which we are treating as isolated, will have caused the local community and want to reassure them that a full investigation is under way."
A heightened police presence will be in the area while officer carry out inquiries, she added.
"I would also encourage anyone who may have dash-cam or doorbell footage to please get in touch with us," she said.
