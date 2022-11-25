The Muslim family tackling exercise stereotypes
A charity fundraiser and founder of a Muslim hiking group has revealed he was first motivated to exercise and inspire others after the "tragic" death of his father.
Haroon Mota, from Coventry, said he had really struggled after his dad was killed in a car crash in 2013.
"Pounding the pavements gave me time to process my grief," he said.
He said he felt "compelled to keep the running shoes on and run for good causes which I dedicated to my father".
"I think nothing makes you feel better after loss knowing you are doing your best to honour them afterwards. Now I run just for the pure joy of it," he said.
Mr Mota has completed six marathons and 40 half marathons as well as setting up the largest online community of Muslim hikers, aiming to make the outdoors more inclusive.
The group meets up for monthly walks around national parks, hills and mountains.
Growing up in the city he said he had "no exposure to the outdoors".
"I didn't know the countryside even existed," he said.
It was as a teenager he went on a hike up Scafell Pike with his father, discovering a passion for nature.
His sisters are also keen on outdoor exercise, "trying to tackle some of the stereotypes that are associated with British Indian or Asian Muslim women head on," he said.
"We're not serious athletes, or serious joggers, or serious cyclists - we just do everything for fun," said Tayyibah Mota.
"No-one really sees hijabis on bikes - we stick out like a sore thumb, people laugh all the time."
She and her sister Husnaa have recently taken up roller skating.
"It's good to show everyone else, other Muslims and hijabis, that it's okay you can do crazy things and you can still have fun," Husnaa said.
"You can be outdoors and enjoy being outdoors even though you're wearing a hijab."
In September, Mr Mota led a group up Scafell Pike, which was featured on Countryfile prompting "shocking" online abuse.
His schoolfriend and mentor, comedian Guz Khan said he had seen comments referring to a "Muslim invasion of our green land."
"I see the true value in the work that I do, and it is very inclusive," said Mr Mota, "so I feel compelled and I have to challenge these sorts of comments and stereotypes."
"It shouldn't be strange people like us walking in the countryside or walking in the mountains, it should be the absolute norm, and that's what I'm trying to create."
This story My Walking Family features on We Are England, to be broadcast in the West Midlands on Friday 25 November at 19:30 GMT or available afterwards on iPlayer.