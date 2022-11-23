Man seriously injured and two hurt in Nuneaton stabbing
A man has been seriously injured and two others hurt in a stabbing in Nuneaton.
Warwickshire Police cordoned off Coventry Road following the attack at about 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The three victims were assessed at the scene by West Midlands Ambulance Service with one man being taken to hospital. A second is believed to have taken himself to hospital.
The third man was discharged at the scene, the ambulance service said.
The BBC has contacted Warwickshire Police for more information.
