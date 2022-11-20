Coventry: Body found in car no longer suspicious, police say
The death of a man in Coventry is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.
A murder inquiry was launched by the force after the body of a man in his 30s was found in a car on The Coppice on Friday afternoon.
But after a post-mortem examination they said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
A 43-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assault has been released on bail.
