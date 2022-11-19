Nurse who administered first approved Covid vaccine gets award
A health worker who delivered the first Covid-19 vaccination outside clinical trials has been recognised for her contribution to nursing.
May Parsons, a modern matron at University Hospital in Coventry, administered the vaccine to Margaret Keenan in December 2020.
Coventry University gave her an Endeavour Award as she graduated with a master's degree in health management.
They said Ms Parsons went "above and beyond" in her work.
Ms Parsons studied for the degree while she was working on the hospital's wards and said she was proud of all of her colleagues.
"This award is for all our NHS workers because it is the people that make the NHS," she said.
Ms Parsons was described as an inspiration to other students by the university's pro-vice-chancellor Prof Lisa Bayliss-Pratt.
"May's commitment to life-long learning while saving lives through her work on the wards and the vaccination campaign epitomises the phrase going above and beyond," she said.
