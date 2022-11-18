Coventry man jailed for killing brother with a guitar in care dispute
- Published
The wife of a man killed by his brother in a spat over their mother's care has said the "unforgivable" attack has left a "huge hole" in their family's lives.
Paul Hawkesford-Barnes died after being hit with a guitar while he was asleep at their mother's home in Coventry in March.
Irene, 84, who had dementia, was also attacked. She has since died.
Steven Barnes has been jailed for manslaughter and attempted wounding.
The 64-year-old, of Telfer Road, was sentenced to 20 years in jail at Warwick Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Mr Hawkesford-Barnes, 57, had been sharing the responsibility of looking after his mother with his two brothers and he had stayed overnight at her home in Hopedale Close.
Steven Barnes had disagreed with his brothers over the arrangements and plans in place to relieve him from the pressure of looking after her, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
On the night of the killing, the victim had expressed concerns for his brother's mental health in a series of text messages, the CPS added.
The dad-of-four from Malvern was found by a carer at about 07:00 GMT on 15 March with serious head, chest and abdominal injuries, and later died in hospital.
'Unforgivable events'
Their elderly mother was also found with facial injuries. West Midlands Police said her later death was not as a result of her injuries.
Mr Hawkesford-Barnes's wife, Juliet, said: "Our children and I are truly devastated at the loss of Paul and the unforgivable events that Paul and Irene suffered."
He was described as "a friendly, loyal and funny person with a huge personality".
Det Insp Ranj Sangha, of West Midlands Police, said it was a "brutal attack" and her son's death, along with her own recollections of what went on, "will undoubtedly have impacted upon Irene".