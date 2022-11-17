2-Tone star Pauline Black receives OBE
Singer and actress Pauline Black has received her OBE from King Charles during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
The lead singer of 2-Tone band The Selecter and author, from Coventry, was honoured for services to entertainment.
Black, known as Queen of Ska, was appointed an OBE in the New Year Honours and has said it was "wonderful" to be recognised during the city's UK City of Culture year in 2021.
Inspired by punk and reggae, she joined then new act The Selecter in 1979.
The band released their debut album Too Much Pressure the following year and went on to release five top 40 singles in the UK, as well as second album Celebrate The Bullet, in 1981.
When Coventry launched its year as UK City of Culture in May 2021, Black joined other figures from the area in reading the words of author George Eliot as part of a short film.
The following month she opened the signature event of the year, Coventry Moves, with a song called River Rushing Flow.
She received her OBE from the King at the investiture ceremony on Wednesday.
