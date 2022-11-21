World Cup 2022: England captains added to Nuneaton mural
A football mural created after England reached the Euro 2020 final has two new faces as Gareth Southgate's team prepare to start their World Cup campaign in Qatar.
The popular wall in Nuneaton already shows manager Southgate, captain Harry Kane and forward Raheem Sterling.
Now street artist Nathan Parker (N_4_T_4) has added 1966 World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore and England Lionesses captain Leah Williamson, to sit alongside an image of Queen Elizabeth II which was painted by fellow street artist Andrew Mills (Graffiti by Title).
"I was away when the women were playing in the summer so I feel we need to represent them. The lads got to the final, but the girls won it. They brought it home," said Mr Parker.
Wall owner Kate Williams said: "I think the new images are absolutely mind-blowing. People can see the history and the present coming together.
"The work that Nathan completes with a spray can, I mean I don't really have the words that describe that kind of talent.
"I'm not someone who knows about art, but what I see him create is amazing.
"It is just truly tremendous, the art talent that we have got on our very doorstep. We are very blessed and very lucky."
"The wall I feel has become an extra member of the family," said Mrs Williams. "It has taken on a life.
"It's becoming an iconic wall now, not just in Nuneaton. And the reaction is out of my wildest dreams now."
England face Iran in their first game on Monday before taking on USA and Wales in Group B.
