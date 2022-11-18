Disappointment as Kenilworth duck race cancelled
A Boxing Day duck race which has attracted thousands of visitors has been cancelled on safety grounds.
The charity event, which drops around 1,500 plastic ducks into a brook at Abbey Fields, Kenilworth, has been a fixture for more than 25 years.
Renovation work on Abbey Fields swimming pool means spectators are unable to gather to watch the race, Warwick District Council said.
Organiser, Kenilworth Lions, said it had not been an easy decision to make.
The councillor responsible for Arts and Economy, Liam Bartlett, said he knew the decision to cancel, taken by organisers, was "hugely disappointing" for them.
But he said he backed the move and added: "The safety of residents needs to be their number one priority."
He said the council would work with the Lions to "iron out the details required should they wish to reorganise the event in the near future".
The main path through Abbey Fields park closed to allow work on the leisure centre, which will see the swimming pool shut on 18 December.
Access to the park is restricted, with the main path and the small bridge adjacent to the swimming pool closed.
