Boys badly hurt in Stratford-upon-Avon crash involving school bus
- Published
Two children have been flown to hospital with serious injuries after the car they were in was in collision with a double-decker school bus.
It happened near Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, at 08:13 GMT leaving the boys and a woman trapped inside their vehicle.
The woman is also being treated for serious injuries.
Three of the children on the bus and a woman in another car were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said when it arrived, the bus driver and 30 schoolchildren were off the bus and safe and well, sheltering in a nearby building.
The collision in Campden Road, Clifford Chambers, involved two cars and the bus, it said.
The two seriously injured boys were flown to Birmingham Children's Hospital and the woman who was with them was driven to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.
Three injured children from the bus were assessed by ambulance staff before being discharged.
