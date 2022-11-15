Coventry to host British Transplant Games
Next year's British Transplant Games will be hosted by Coventry.
The multi-sport festival, which aims to raise awareness of the benefits of organ donation, will take place in a number of venues across the city.
More than 1,000 athletes and spectators are expected to flock to the area for the competition running from 28 July to 1 August 2023.
The annual contest sees both transplant recipients and donors compete in a range of sports disciplines.
A launch event is being held at Coventry University's 'The Hub' on 29 November.
"We are all really looking forward to a wonderful event hosted in Coventry as we know the facilities will be first class," said Dr Paul Harden, Chair of Transplant Sport.
He added: "I have no doubt this year's games will be bigger and better than ever through our ongoing support network from the stakeholder board, talented athletes and volunteers making it their mission to leave a lasting legacy behind in Coventry."
This year's Games were held in Leeds.
