Six dogs rescued from house fire in Coventry
- Published
Six dogs have been rescued by firefighters who managed to force their way into a burning house.
Crews were called to Binley Road in the Stoke area of Coventry at 11:45 GMT on Friday.
An outside fire had spread to the roof of a house extension. It was extinguished by 12:25.
West Midlands Fire Service said all the animals were safe and well, despite firefighters needing breathing apparatus.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.