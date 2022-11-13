Lives at risk from Warwickshire fire station thefts, service warns
Rescue equipment has been stolen in a string of raids at fire stations across Warwickshire.
Lives could be put at risk by the thefts in Southam, Henley-in-Arden and Bidford-on-Avon over the past few months, the county's fire service said
Criminals have been specifically targeting their most up-to-date equipment, they added.
Residents are being asked to report suspicious behaviour to Warwickshire Police.
County councillor Andy Crump said the authority was working with the force to improve security at the sites.
"These fire stations are integral to how we protect our communities and we do not want their capacity to be compromised," he added.
