Nuneaton pair in court over death of baby girl
- Published
Two people have appeared in court charged over the death of a baby girl two years ago.
One-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz died in hospital after she was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Nuneaton in November 2020.
Eddo Aziz, 37, and Kelsey Harrison, 27 faced magistrates in Coventry on Friday. They are due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 15 December.
Mr Aziz has been remanded into custody while Ms Harrison has been bailed.
The pair, from Nuneaton, are both charged with manslaughter by gross negligence, causing or allowing the death of a child, and child cruelty.
In a statement previously issued by Elaina's family, she was described as a "little miracle, perfect in every way".
