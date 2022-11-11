French bulldog puppy stolen from Coventry home
A family has been left heartbroken and desperate to be reunited with a puppy stolen from their home.
Thieves forced their way into a property in Coventry on Monday evening, West Midlands Police said.
Seven-month-old Hugo, a French bulldog, was taken along with Christmas presents.
The break-in happened at about 17:50 GMT on Arch Road and the force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
A Coventry branch of the RSPCA had earlier issued a warning about dog thefts in the area after an attempt by three men to take a dog from a member of staff on Sunday, it said.
"The member of staff and dog are OK but shaken," the charity posted on Facebook.
Officers are also trying to trace a 12-week-old puppy stolen from a home in the city on 23 October.
