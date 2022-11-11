Cost of living: Being disabled akin to tax, woman says
A woman says amid the cost-of-living crisis she has to pay out hundreds of pounds on top of other monthly outgoings just because she is disabled.
Rachael Mole compared bills for prescriptions, vitamins, and treatments not available on the NHS to a "disability tax".
Charity Scope says the average monthly cost of being disabled is about £600.
The government said it had provided extra money to help deal with rising bills.
Ms Mole, 27, said she had been disabled since the age of 12, suffering from genetic condition Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome as well as postural tachycardia and mast cell disorder. She was not diagnosed with the invisible disabilities, affecting joints and energy levels, until the age of 19.
She has set up a community interest company Sick in the City (SIC), working to close the employment gap and break down barriers preventing disabled people accessing jobs.
From her role, she said she drew a small income, and was in receipt of some benefits.
But, the Leamington Spa resident added, her situation still left her hundreds of pounds worse off a month at a time when financial pressures were greater than ever.
In a Twitter thread shared by hundreds of users, Ms Mole highlighted the hidden costs for disabled people, and said prescription charges for the 40 tablets a day "that keep me alive" cost £108.10 a year - the cost of an annual prescription prepayment certificate.
She did not, she said, meet criteria for free prescription drugs.
Massages that prevent her body from seizing up and spasming amount to about £140 every month.
"When I'm having a really low energy day I can't stand to even make a sandwich, like a few days ago when my hip dislocated," she explained.
"So I have no choice but to order food deliveries or stock up on convenience food, but at a premium cost."
She said she also also had to spend extra on taxis, as she cannot risk standing on public transport.
Ms Mole is in receipt of a £150 cost-of-living payment for disabled people and a Personal Independence Payment.
Scope has written to the government calling for the £150 payment to be doubled amid the cost-of-living crisis.
Up to six million people are eligible for the payment to help with the soaring cost of food and energy.
"Many disabled people who are on the breadline are really suffering right now with the cost of living and deciding whether or not they can even switch on their life-saving equipment or their heating," said Ms Mole.
"The prime minister has said he wants all households to have working parents, and that's the only way out of poverty.
"[But] from the disability point of view, there are so many of us who would absolutely love to work, however the systems in place to help us into the workplace, like access to work, are so underfunded and mismanaged."
A government spokesperson said: "We know disabled people face additional costs and this government is listening and taking decisive action to protect the most vulnerable in our society.
"In addition to the £150 Disability Cost of Living payment, households will save an average of £700 through our new Energy Price Guarantee this winter and the lowest-income households will receive at least £1,200 to help with the rising cost of living."
