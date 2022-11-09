Coventry Brandon Stadium saved from becoming housing
- Published
Campaigners have won a long-running battle to save a speedway stadium from being turned into housing.
The Coventry Bees stopped racing at Brandon Stadium, which is currently derelict, in 2016 after failing to reach a deal to race there.
Supporters of the stadium gathered outside Rugby Town Hall ahead of the meeting earlier.
A motion to refuse plans for 124 homes was agreed unanimously by councillors.
The application, which went before Rugby Borough Council, had been recommended for approval and featured a football pitch and clubhouse as well as homes.
Clapping and cheering could be heard in the council chamber after the decision to refuse was announced.
The stadium first hosted speedway in 1928 and was also home to stock car racing from the 1950s.
At its peak, thousands of fans filled the ground to watch the world's top riders race for and against the Coventry Bees before it closed falling into disrepair and becoming the target of acts of vandalism.
It is not yet known if developers Brandon Estates, who own the land, will appeal the decision.
