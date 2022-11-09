Coventry drug dealer 'nobbled juror and recruited witnesses'
A drugs kingpin allegedly nobbled a juror and recruited witnesses to lie for him at his trial, a court heard.
Leslie Allen made a "concerted attempt" to evade justice at Warwick Crown Court in 2018, the Old Bailey was told.
While on bail, Allen allegedly orchestrated two people to lie for him, with one even winking at a juror from the witness box.
Allen, Damien Drackley, Laurence Hayden and Mark Walker all deny conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
'Clearest evidence'
Opening the trial at the Old Bailey earlier, Tony Badenoch KC described Allen as a "major drugs wholesaler" who had both the money and motive to evade justice.
Jurors have been told 66-year-old Allen's attempts to evade justice failed and he was jailed for 13 years in 2018.
Outlining the latest case, Mr Badenoch accused Allen of offering "financial incentives" to 37-year-old juror Mr Drackley, from Nuneaton, and recruiting Mr Hayden, 53 and from Coventry, and Mr Porter, from Birmingham, to lie on oath.
"In this case there is the clearest evidence of jury tampering and falsifying evidence all for one purpose - seeking to pervert the course of justice," said Mr Badenoch.
The prosecutor told the court Mr Porter claimed the drugs were in fact his and that when Mr Hayden gave evidence, he winked at Mr Drackley.
He said Allen deployed Mr Walker to work in the background, passing on messages and information, and that Mr Drackley's mother Lorraine Frisby, served as an intermediary.
'Wasn't as it seemed'
Jurors heard the drugs charges against Allen arose in 2016 when a 1kg of cocaine with a street value of £100,000 was seized from his Jaguar car along with £50,000 of cannabis in laundry bags at his house in Coventry.
The defendant had CCTV at the premises and investigators uncovered images of him carrying the bags, the court was told.
Mr Badenoch said: "The principal issue in the case was knowledge of the drugs. Leslie Allen gave his own evidence and called other evidence in his own case, including from Daniel Porter and Laurence Hayden, to disavow knowledge of the drugs and explain the content of text messages recovered from a phone."
The prosecutor said the trial was on the face of it "unexceptional" but added: "It wasn't as it seemed... it was something very different, not least because the defendant Leslie Allen had a man on the jury - Damien Drackley."
Jurors heard Frisby, 55, from Birmingham, had admitted conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, and Porter had since died.
The trial continues.