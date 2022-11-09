RSC Hamnet adaptation to open in revamped Swan theatre
The Royal Shakespeare Company is to reopen one of its theatres after a three-year closure with a story inspired by the Bard's son.
The stage production of writer Maggie O'Farrell's Hamnet will open in the Swan, Stratford-upon-Avon, in April.
The RSC's second theatre in the town closed during the 2020 lockdown and has undergone a major refurbishment.
Lolita Chakrabarti, who adapted Hamnet for the stage, said it was a "much-loved and beautiful performance space".
"It has been a fascinating task to look at our greatest writer in the English language as a man, not a genius, and to discover the family behind him and the influences on his work," she said.
As part of her research, Chakrabarti visited buildings and streets in Stratford that Shakespeare and his wife Anne Hathaway, who is called Agnes in the novel, had inhabited.
The novel Hamnet is a fictionalised account of the life of the playwright's son, who died in 1596 aged 11.
The play's director Erica Whyman said: "It has been a privilege to collaborate with Lolita and her adaptation is also a celebration of the power of theatre."
Modifications to the Swan include repairs, new infrastructure for lighting, sound and video and replacing the bench seating with wider seats with arm rests.
There are also more wheelchair spaces and an enhanced hearing loop, the RSC said.
Booking for the 11-week run opens next week.
