Award-winning Frida Kahlo show announced in Coventry
- Published
An award-winning exhibition exploring the life and work of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo will be held in Coventry later this month.
Using Kahlo's personal diary, visitors are able to get to know the woman as well as the painter while viewing her work, organisers say.
The exhibition arrives in the UK after a sell-out run in Madrid, Spain.
The pieces will be on show at The Reel Store between 25 November and 29 January next year.
The audio-visual display is separated into three parts - including the artist as a public figure in the 30s and 40s, mixing with figures such as Pablo Picasso and Alice Rahon and her family origins in Mexico, featuring a bus crash in 1925 that nearly paralysed her, and a relationship with artist Diego Rivera.
The third section centres around The Blue House in Mexico where Kahlo lived, worked and died, and the site where many of her most famous artworks were painted.
Chris Michaels, recently appointed director of The Reel Store, said: "I am incredibly excited to join The Reel Store as its first director at this pivotal time.
"The venue is leading the way in a new generation of museums and galleries that are built on the possibilities of digital and we are delighted to announce the Life and Work of Frida Kahlo as its second exhibition.
"We are certain that it will not only provide an unforgettably moving snapshot of Kahlo's iconic story, but will also bring her thoughts, emotions, and artwork to life."
The exhibition has already won three major international awards, organisers say.
Coventry City of Culture Trust operates the gallery at the former Coventry Evening Telegraph building as part of a legacy programme linked to Coventry's time as UK City of Culture.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk