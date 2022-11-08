Rugby dentist records phone message about NHS capacity crisis
Staff at a dental practice have recorded a phone message telling patients it is at capacity and they should contact their MP to talk about the "crisis in NHS dentistry".
Atwal and Barot, in Rugby, Warks, says it cannot take more patients as the situation "will only get worse".
A BBC investigation has found nine in 10 NHS dental practices across the UK are not accepting new patients.
Conservative MP Mark Pawsey said he had raised the issue with ministers.
"I am encouraged that the government has made clear that improving access to NHS dentistry will be one of the key priorities for the health service over the coming months," the Rugby MP said.
The recorded message informs callers the practice is not able to take any more patients - NHS or private.
"This crisis in NHS dentistry will only get worse, so we very strongly suggest you ring your local MP Mark Pawsey... and voice your concerns in the hope he will feed this information back to central government," it says.
In a statement, the practice told the BBC: "We've had to close our waiting list because there is little hope of even seeing the 500 plus patients already on it."
It added issues had been caused by the pandemic, meaning dentists saw fewer patients, as well as less funding and fewer dentists being trained. Inflation is said to be affecting the business too.
'Tipping point'
"The system is broken and trying to provide high quality dental care for our patients in the confines of the NHS has become difficult," the statement said.
The Department of Health said it had made an extra £50m available "to help bust the Covid backlogs" and improving NHS access was a priority.
Mr Pawsey added "almost £9m of funding is for the West Midlands".
Eddie Crouch, chairman of the British Dental Association, said dental services were struggling.
"I'm seeing the number of dentists leaving the NHS, I'm seeing the number of dentists handing contracts back to the NHS," Mr Crouch added.
"We are at a real tipping point and, sadly, I don't think the politicians realise that."
Mr Pawsey told BBC CWR he would be holding an urgent meeting with dentists in Rugby to address the issues.
