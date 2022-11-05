Young care leaver's achievements celebrated in Coventry awards
A man who lived in 20 different homes as a child hopes to inspire other care leavers to believe that they can "achieve anything".
Kane Mansaray, a BBC CWR apprentice, said he had a "challenging" upbringing in the care system from the age of six.
He said he had overcame various difficulties before securing his apprenticeship and winning the Heart of Gold Award at the Care Leavers Awards.
The Coventry event on Friday celebrated those who have spent time in care.
Between the ages of six and 18, Mr Mansaray lived in homes all over the country, sometimes more than one in a year.
"It used to make me feel sad and I didn't fit in any where, especially in schools, I always felt left out," he said.
"When I moved homes and the carers had their own children, I had to watch them play happy families while I was missing my own family."
He left the social care system at the age of 18 and moved into his own home, using the opportunity to go to college and start a radio apprenticeship with the BBC.
"I've faced a lot of challenges," the 19-year-old said. "Being on my own is hard, having to pay bills and rent is tough.
"Just because you have been in care, it shouldn't stop you from doing the things you love.
"I didn't think I would be here a year ago, you can achieve anything you want in life."
The awards ceremony, held at Square One in the city's university, was hosted by journalist and presenter Chanise Evans.
Ms Evans said: "To host such an incredible evening was an honour, I genuinely felt so privileged to be apart of something so special"
