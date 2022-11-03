Elaina Rose Aziz: Two face charges over baby girl's death
- Published
Two people are to face charges following the death of a baby girl in Nuneaton two years ago, police said.
One-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz died in hospital after she was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Top Knot Close in November 2020.
A woman, 27 and man, 37, are due to appear before magistrates in Coventry on 11 November.
They face charges of manslaughter by gross negligence, causing or allowing the death of a child and child cruelty.
The two defendants are both from Nuneaton, Warwickshire Police said.
In a statement previously issued by Elaina's family, she was described as a "little miracle, perfect in every way".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.