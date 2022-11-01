Coventry man jailed for following and robbing blind woman
A man who followed and robbed a blind woman as she walked using her white stick in daylight has been jailed.
Steven Ball, 42, followed the woman for a "considerable distance" in Coventry city centre before attacking her on 15 March, West Midlands Police said.
"He pushed her and grabbed her coat, rifling through her pockets to steal just £25," a force spokesperson said.
Ball, of Adelaide Street, Coventry, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and was sentenced to three years.
Ball, who was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on 27 October, had denied a robbery charge after being arrested but was picked out in an identity parade by two witnesses, the force added.
"This was an absolutely callous and cowardly act which has hugely affected the victim," said investigating officer PC James Rees.
"It has completely dented her confidence, leaving her struggling to sleep. She is far more cautious about going outside on her own and has to rely on others around her.
"I hope she is comforted to know her assailant is behind bars."
