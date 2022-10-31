Fifteen taken to hospital after 11-car crash on M42
- Published
Fifteen people were taken to hospital after a crash involving 11 vehicles in Warwickshire.
It happened on the southbound carriageway of the M42 between junctions 11 and 10 near Tamworth on Sunday shortly before 17:30 GMT.
Motorist Richard Francis tweeted his "casual evening drive" had turned to "absolute carnage in mere seconds".
He said he had been left "very shaken, but unhurt" adding it was miraculous there were no major casualties.
A stretch of the motorway was fully closed for a time, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
Seven ambulances were sent to the scene along with a hazardous response team and the air ambulance critical care car.
It is not thought any of the patients were seriously injured.
Although no-one was trapped, fire crews from Polesworth, Coleshill and Tamworth assisted at the scene, said West Midlands Fire Service.
Three people were taken to hospital in Coventry with six transported to George Elliot Hospital in Nuneaton.
Nottingham University Hospital took three patients, as did Queens Hospital in Burton-upon-Trent in Staffordshire.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk