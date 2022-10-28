Cost of living: Coventry foodbank calls for extra donations
Coventry Foodbank says it is struggling to cope with an increase in demand due to the cost-of-living crisis.
It gives away about 20,000 tonnes of produce per month and while donations have not reduced, demand has rocketed, says manager Hugh McNeill.
"There's a long winter ahead of us and that's the concern," he said.
He is asking people to make an extra donation where possible to help keep supplies up after a "really challenging year" for the charity.
The foodbank has a team of 300 volunteers plus support from local MPs and the city council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"Things are uncertain"
But Mr McNeill said: "Demand has grown exponentially. We really are struggling with stock.
"We are asking people, if they can at all, to make one extra donation to us.
"We continue to need help and support as we head up to Christmas. There's a long winter ahead of us and that's the concern. Energy prices, tax cuts, a lot of things are uncertain."
Food charities across the UK are also reporting a rise in demand, with the Trussell Trust saying it has recorded a 46% jump.
